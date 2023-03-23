International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the City of Livermore’s Cyber Safe Livermore Initiative as a finalist in IDC Government Insights’ sixth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA) in the category of Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces. The awards recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as provide a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region.
Finalists in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities and to meet the needs and expectations of community members.
Livermore’s Cyber Safe initiative is dedicated to fostering a secure and inclusive cyber environment within the community. As part of this effort, the city provides valuable resources for promoting cyber safety, features important messages on its social media and actively participates in national events like Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Data Privacy Week, with the City Council issuing formal proclamations. The city also offers a range of Cyber Safety resources on its website, which are accessible at cybersafe.livermoreca.gov. Additionally, the city provides a complimentary cybersecurity application to community members to help encourage the adoption of best cyber hygiene practices.
“This initiative is an important part of the City of Livermore’s mission to create a safe, healthy and welcoming city, and to provide safe, accessible public amenities,” said Livermore Mayor John Marchand.
