Livermore is accepting applications for five $2,000 economic development grants to promote tourism and special events in the city.
The grants will be awarded to organizations for events that meet one or more goals, including adding to the city’s “unique art, history, diversity, or character,” hold board appeal to audiences throughout the region, produce an economic benefit to the city by marketing Livermore as a tourist destination, and provide an opportunity for the community to gather as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application form is available at www.cityoflivermore.net. For more information, contact the Office of Innovation and Economic Development by email at oied@cityoflivermore.net.