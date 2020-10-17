Livermore Valley Opera will present a ‘triple treat’ of online concerts between late October and early December, beginning with Gaetano Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love.”
LVO has also joined with local winemakers to offer discounts on suggested wine pairings to go with each presentation.
“The Elixer of Love,” will feature Elena Galván, Christopher Bozek, Rafael Porto, Andrew W. Potter and Alba Franco-Cancél, all of whom had been set to appear in LVO’s fall production at the Bankhead before in-person performances were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The opera will premiere at 6 p.m., on Oct. 24, on the LVOpera YouTube Channel and will also be available for later viewing. LVO suggests pairing it with a Las Positas Vineyards’ estate-grown Barbera.
On Nov. 24, LVO will premiere several classic arias set in cities around the world, including Paris, Seville, and Florence. Featured performers will be Nikola Printz, Elena Galván, Alex Boyer and Philip Skinner. As before, the performance begins at 6 p.m. on the LVOpera Channel and will be available for later viewing. The LVO suggests pairing it with Wood Family Vineyards VIVA Cabernet Sauvignon.
At 6 p.m., on Dec. 5, the LVO will premiere selections from Bizet’s “Carmen” and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” featuring several of the nonprofit’s favorite singers, including Eugene Brancoveanu, Shawnette Sulker, Christopher Bozeka and Kirk Eichelberger. That presentation will also be available for later viewing on the LVOpera Channel. The LVO suggests pairing the presentation with a Cuda Ridge Winery Merlot.
Those who mention the LVO when ordering a paired wine from any of the sponsoring vineyards will receive a discount through the end of 2020.
All concerts will be accompanied by LVO Music Director Alexander Katsman and will provide viewers with English subtitles. The virtual opera concerts are free, although donations are welcome. To donate, visit www.livermorevalleyopera.com/donate.