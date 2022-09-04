The Livermore Valley Opera (LV0), a professional opera company and a non-profit charitable arts organization, will lead off its 31st season in October with four performances of Gaetano Donizetti’s comic opera, “The Elixir of Love,” at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Written in 1832, Donizetti’s opera continues to be one of the most performed operas worldwide.
It tells the story of Nemorino, a poor Spanish peasant, who falls in love with Adina, a wealthy and beautiful landowner, who torments him with her indifference. When another suitor begins courting Adina, Nemorino asks Dr. Dulcamara, a peddler who is selling a cure-all elixir to the village, for a love potent.
Directed by Robert Herriot, the Livermore Valley Opera performance will feature tenor Christopher Bozeka, soprano Elena Galván, and bass-baritone Samuel Weiser. Accompanied by a full orchestra, the opera will be sung in Italian with English subtitles.
An opening night dinner is scheduled for 4 p.m., at Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard. Dinner tickets, which include wine and appetizers, are $95 and are available through the Bankhead Theater box office. The season will also include performances of Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” in March.
“The Elixir of Love” will be presented at the Bankhead, 2400 First St., at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct 1; 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets range from $20 to $98 and are available at LVOpera.com.