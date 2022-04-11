The Livermore Public Library and the La Familia counseling center will celebrate El Dìa de los Niños, or Children’s Day, at the Rincon branch library on Friday, April 29, and at the Civic Center Library on Saturday, April 30.
El Día de los Niños is an annual celebration of children, families, and reading that has been observed in countries around the world since 1925.
The free Livermore Library festivals will offer crafts and games as well as loteria (lotteries) where children can receive free books. The Civic Center library will also host a performance by Los Panaderos, a traditional Mexican folk music group from San Jose, and will offer a hands-on giant bubble station for children.
The festival at the Rincon branch, 725 Rincon Ave., will run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; the festival at the Civic Center library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., will run from noon to 3 p.m. No registration is required.
For more information, call 925-373-5500 or visit livermorelibrary.net.