In celebration of Black History Month, the Livermore Public Library will host an online talk on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with Black vintners Aaliyah Nitoto, founder of the Free Range Flower Winery in Oakland, and Phil Long, founder of Longevity Wines in Livermore.
Nitoto, a college-educated herbalist, crafts her wines in small batches from locally grown, organic flowers, instead of grapes. She started Free Range Flower Winery in 2018.
Long and his late wife, Debra, opened Longevity Wines in 2008, when their winemaking hobby outgrew their garage. Longevity, now the third largest brand in the Livermore Valley appellation, was named Livermore Valley’s Winery of the Year in 2019. Long is also the president of the Association of African American Vintners, founded in 2002 and based in Livermore.
The Zoom-based presentation begins at 7 p.m. and is available to the public at bit.ly/3fzOt7j. No registration is required. Questions for the winemakers can be submitted in advance to librarian Paul Sevilla at prsevilla@livermore.lib.ca.us.