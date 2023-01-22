As part of its observance of Black History Month, the Livermore Public Library will host a poetry reading and panel discussion on ‘the exploration of liberation’ at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Panelists will include Bay Area poets Alie Jones, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Landon Smith, and Meilani Clay.
Tri-Valley for Black Lives will also provide information about the organization’s community engagement and advocacy efforts.
Jones is a self-described “self-care advocate, writer, artist, and Creole mermaid” who co-founded Black Freighter Press. She received a fine arts degree in creative writing and literature from Mills College in Oakland and is the host of the podcast “Chit Chat with Aliecat.”
Tongo Eisen-Martin, a co-founder of Black Freighter Press with Jones, was San Francisco’s eighth poet laureate. He is the author of “We Charge Genocide Again,” described as a companion curriculum for the 2012 report “Operation Ghetto Storm” on the killing of Black people by police, security guards, and vigilantes. His poetry collections include “Someone’s Dead Already,” “Heaven Is All Goodbyes,” “Waiting Behind Tornados for Food,” and “Blood on the Fog.”
Landon Smith is an English instructor at Chabot College in Hayward. He has a bachelor’s degree in language arts from the University of Michigan and a master’s in English literature and languages from Mills College. His first published collection of poems, “No Bedtime Stories of Soil,” was released by Black Freighter Press in 2022 and examines ‘the inheritance of grief, struggle, hope, and survival against oppression.’
Meilani Clay emerged from Youth Speaks, a Bay Area youth performance, poetry, and creative writing program. She later served on the SPOKES Youth Advisory Board and was a Bay Area representative at the ninth annual Brave New Voices International Youth Poetry Slam Contest. She graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a degree in English. She also graduated from the Urban Education and Social Justice Program at San Francisco State University (SFSU), where she is currently working towards a master’s degree in poetry. Her debut collection of poetry, “and the creek don’t rise,” was published in 2021 and received the Michael Rubin Book Award from SFSU.
The poetry reading and panel discussion are free and sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Public Library, and no registration is required. For more information, call 925-373-5505.