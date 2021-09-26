The Livermore Public Library will offer virtual screenings of “The God Given Talent: The Creative Life of Charles Curtis Blackwell” from Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24.
Blackwell and the film’s director, Jeff M. Giordano, will also be at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., for a poetry reading and discussion at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Blackwell is a blind African American poet, painter, playwright, and teacher.
The award-winning documentary, which premiered at the San Francisco Black Film Festival in 2019, is an intimate look at Blackwell’s past and present, from his challenging upbringing in California and Mississippi, including the school bus riots in Sacramento, to the transformative experience of losing his sight, beginning when he was 20, and his creative life today.
To register for the screening, call 925-373-5505. Registrants will receive a link and password to view the film online.
The screening and live poetry reading in November are sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library as part of the library’s Authors and Arts Series.