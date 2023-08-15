The founder and lead singer for one of the Top 10-ranked Western Swing Albums is a Livermore resident by the name of Grace Clark.
She also plays guitar and five-string banjo for the band, Grace Clark & Swingitude, which performs traditional cowboy songs, complete with yodeling, and western swing dance music from the 1930s through the 1960s.
The band’s latest album, “Dancin’ with Swingitude” was No. 6 on the latest International Western Music Association’s list of Top 10 Western Swing Albums.
Swingitude has performed at the International Western Music Association’s annual convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Monterey Cowboy Poetry and Music Festival, Western Swing Society Hall of Fame Celebration in Sacramento, Northwest Western Swing Music Association Hall of Fame Celebration in Enumclaw, Washington, and the Salinas Rodeo “Cowboys and Cabernet” shows.
Other members of the band include five-time Northern California Bluegrass Society Bass Player of the Year Lisa Burns, from Mountain View, California, who sings and plays bass fiddle; Dave Rietz, from Sacramento, a member of both the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame and the Northwest Western Swing Music Society Hall of Fame, who plays fiddle and mandolin; Jimmy Spero, from Sacramento, who plays lead guitar; and Scott Clark, also from Livermore and Grace Clark’s son, who plays drums.
Grace Clark previously formed and played with the Brushy Peak Bluegrass Band and the Wild Rye Bluegrass Band.