Jack Quigley, a local resident who performs as a solo artist and with Bay Area bands, will present a mix of acoustic rock and soul music in the Madden Courtyard of the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Friday, July 14.
Quigley is also music director for the Valley Montessori School in Livermore, where he teaches more than 450 children from preschool through eighth grade, and was co-founder at the Center for Spiritual Living Livermore Valley.
The outdoor courtyard concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
The Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., will lead off August with Japanese pianist and composer Keiko Matsui.
Matsui, who made her U.S. recording debut in 1987 with “A Drop of Water,” has released 20 albums, including seven that reached Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Top 10.
In 2021, the album “Deep Blue,” reached No. 1.
Matsui, whose latest album is titled “Euphoria,” will bring her smooth jazz, along with some rhythm and blues, to Livermore as part of the Bankhead Presents series on Friday, Aug. 4.
The performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $63.
The following day, Saturday, Aug. 5, the Bankhead will host actress and standup comic Maria Bamford.
Known for her self-deprecating comedy and jokes about her dysfunctional family, late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert once called Bamford his “favorite comedian on earth.”
In addition to her standup comedy, Bamford has appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, including the 2016 Netflix original series, “Lady Dynamite,” where she played herself in the title role.
The performance is scheduled for 8 p.m., with tickets starting at $45.
The last Bankhead Theater courtyard concert of the summer, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, will feature the local group Matt Finders and Friends,
A Livermore resident who spent 17 years playing trombone with the Tonight Show Band, Finders also performed with Benny Goodman, the Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra, Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, Clark Terry Big Bad Band, Blood Sweat and Tears, and Harry Connick, Jr.
Since 2013, he has directed jazz programs at Mendenhall and East Avenue Middle Schools in Livermore. He also started Jazz Lab Music Camps and formed the teen jazz band, Element 116.
Matt Finders and Friends includes Noel Catura on saxophone, John Whitney on guitar, Kelly Fasman on drums, John Burr on piano, and vocalist Karen Marguth.
Tickets are $20.
The following week, on Saturday Aug. 19, the all-female quintet, Mustangs of the West, will make an appearance at the Bankhead Theater.
The group, then known as the Mustangs, first appeared on the West Coast music scene in the late 1980s.
After breaking up in the mid 1990s, three of the original members recently reunited, including guitarist Sherry Rayn Barnett, vocalist and guitarist Suzanna Spring, and vocalist and bassist Holly Montgomery. New members include Aubrey Richmond on the fiddle and Suzanne Morissette on drums.
Tickets to the 8 p.m. performance begin at $25.
Then, right before the school year starts, on Friday, Aug. 25, the Bankhead Theater will present “Mike Super: Magic and Illusion.”
In 2007, Super was named the winner among 10 mentalists on the NBC competition TV show “Phenomenon.”
He also appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2014, when he was named Entertainer of the Year by Campus Activities Magazine, and has received two Merlin Awards from the International Society of Magicians.
Tickets to the 8 p.m. performance begin at $84.