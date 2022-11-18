LIVERMORE — Saying the arts contribute to Livermore’s livability and economic strength, city officials on Monday unveiled “Creative Livermore,” a study to begin a 10-year effort to bolster the city’s current cultural venues and expand its future offerings.
The 2022 report, “Creative Livermore – A Plan for the Future of the Arts and Culture,” found that while Livermore is a “local arts center with an active creative community and a variety of cultural venues,” it has limited opportunities for youth and family to participate in arts activities that are diverse, accessible and free. The study also found that Livermore will need to find more money to fulfill its vision, including increasing affordable production space for the artists and their creations.
“The key findings are super important, and they do represent what the public has indicated they’re interested in – the idea that we do more participatory activities,” Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno said during a discussion of the report at Livermore’s Monday night council meeting.
The discussion also raised concern about the status of the Bothwell Arts Center and whether it is viable going forward. Located on 8th Street, the Bothwell offers rentable classroom, rehearsal, performance, event, and studio space for artists, musicians, theatrical, acting and choral groups.
After Councilmember Robert Carling and Bonanno expressed concern about its future, following a public comment from a resident, Mayor Bob Woerner suggested the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District is likely to demolish it.
Addressing the concerns, Brandon Cardwell, Livermore’s Innovation and Economic Director, said it was recently brought to his attention that there was some question about the future of the Bothwell.
“As I understand it, it was placed on a list that called into question whether it would be available indefinitely for its current use,” Cardwell said. “So one of the things that we need to do on the staff side is to reach out to all of our partners, including LARPD, and understand what’s the current inventory of buildings available to our local arts community, and how certain are they to be available. What’s the delta of what we have versus what we need and do some planning around that?”
Carling said the Bothwell “has been an issue for some time.”
“I think it’s worth looking into it because I think it’s played an important role in the arts community to date, and I think if we lost that it would be a blow to that community,” Carling said.
The 55-page report did not provide a path for how increasing arts and cultural programs in the city will be funded and raised the point that there is “substantial concern about arts funding and where it might come from.”
“The Chamber of Commerce is concerned about a potential increase to the current arts development requirement, arguing that the business community already supports the arts in Livermore through both the existing art fee and contributions,” the report continued.
Barbara Goldstein, the consultant with Art Builds Community (ABC), explained in an interview with The Independent after the council meeting that since the plan is still in its early stages, it’s too soon to know where the funding will come from. However, she noted that staff will consider various options and review what’s been done in other cities; resources will be identified later when the city works on its annual budget.
“What the Creative Livermore did was establish a framework and priorities, and those priorities will be then implemented in the context of other plans that the city is putting forward during its annual budget cycle and in the context of other economic development goals,” Goldstein continued.
The report touted locations created following a plan written in 2007 to develop art and culture venues in the city, including the development of First Street and surrounding area as a destination for dining, shopping, arts and entertainment; the placement of sculptures, murals and art activities downtown; the opening of the Bankhead Theater’s 500-seat auditorium and outdoor plaza; and the adoption of public art requirements for new structures and open areas.
“I’ve liked the emphasis on putting and bringing art to the places people go, as opposed to expecting people to come to wherever it is. Things like the library, schools, City Hall, Bankhead, outdoor installations,” Bonanno said during the meeting. “People running into art sort of unexpectedly is an awesome, awesome part of what this plan could deliver to people.”
During a presentation to the council, Brandon Cardwell, Livermore’s Innovation and Economic Development director, discussed a more than year-long process that surveyed residents, business owners and visitors about Livermore’s cultural ecosystem.
The findings will be used to shape how the city’s Commission for the Arts proceeds with its plans, as well as budget, to develop venues for the arts.
The report – which does not identify any specific projects or costs – sets several goals, including partnering with external organizations to create and promote arts and cultural experiences for residents and visitors; driving diversity, equity and inclusion across the arts and culture; supporting participatory arts and cultural opportunities for families; developing adequate resources to align art investments with other community priorities; and creating access to affordable spaces for artists and art organizations.
Over the course of a study by ABC, more than 30 interview were conducted. Among the findings:
Downtown Livermore is a major asset, a community “living room,” where people come together. The arts, including Bankhead Theater events, murals, free concerts and the nearby Bothwell Arts Center, contribute to the vitality.
Completion of the Quest Science Center and the SPARC Theater will contribute to downtown.
The city should engage more diverse community members in the arts as audience members, presenters, performers, volunteers and leaders.
Livermore has a good selection of arts resources and offerings, but needs more free activities and events for people from a wide array of backgrounds, ages and abilities; participatory opportunities; diverse cultural representation; and financial stability for the existing arts and culture nonprofit organizations.
The study also found that nonprofit organizations, community groups and artists find it challenging to locate affordable space for meetings, rehearsals, events and storage. The report said that those who support and participate in the arts are aging; there is a need to cultivate interest from younger generations.
“Participants stressed the importance of understanding the Tri-Valley region as an interdependent arts community and fostering collaboration and partnerships that extend beyond a single city,” the report said.
Among the suggestions in the study: Staging a free, multi-venue, regional, multicultural, music festival that highlights the wide range of local musicians and venues; establishing an arts and wine festival; and creating more opportunities to enjoy visual art, such as a sculpture garden, art billboards and an outdoor gallery.
The greatest concern was how to fund the plan. The study included suggestions for community grant programs, but did not include financing suggestions, something Bonanno noted.
“It’s going to require more resources than we currently have, I would guess,” she said. “How much are we spending on public art? Where are the sources of income? And – what we need to more fully implement – what’s been proposed here? If we want to do what we say we want to do, we’re going to have to find additional sources of funding.”
After members of the public and City Councilmember Bob Carling and Bonanno expressed concern about the future of the Bothwell Arts Center building, Mayor Bob Woerner suggested partnering with the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District (LARPD) for projects. The LARPD owns the building, which, he said, is likely to be demolished.
“We do need to partner here,” Woerner said. “We need to partner with LARPD and get serious about it.”
Airport Hangars
Meanwhile, in another presentation, Interim Airport Manager Sean Moran told the council that the city is continuing to develop a new waiting list policy for its hangars at Livermore Municipal Airport. The waiting list, which currently includes 127 companies for the airport’s 27 largest hangars, has a turnover rate that can be longer than 10 years. A new policy, which came under scrutiny last year when it was revealed that one company held more hangars than the law allowed, will be presented to the Airport Commission in early 2023. The policy also will include new leasing rates, Moran said.
The city also is working on policies for new development at the airport. A moratorium on projects is currently in place.
Drought
In other news, a discussion of the drought revealed Livermore Municipal Water customers reduced their water use by 12.4% from October 2021 through September 2022; California Water Services (CWS) customers’ use was down 15% during the summer, an indication residents are taking efforts to save water seriously.
“This is a trend that we like to see,” said Anthony Meyer of CWS.
Sideshows
Woerner asked the City Attorney and Police Chief to look into whether the city should enact a law making it a crime for spectators to watch illegal “sideshows.” During sideshows, motorists take over intersections or streets and perform driving maneuvers called “doughnuts,” which create circular skid marks on the pavement. Large crowds often gather.
The maneuvers are illegal. Woerner noted that San Jose has made it a crime for bystanders to watch.
Woerner cited the need following a sideshow about a month ago at First and L streets.
“I believe we have a growing problem with sideshows,” Woerner said. “I think it’s time for us to strengthen our sideshow ordinances.”