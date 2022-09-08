Laughter is sometimes referred to as “the best medicine,” and Livermore Valley Arts will launch its 2022-2023 Bankhead Presents season with a triple dose.
On Friday, Sept. 16, the nonprofit Livermore Valley Arts will present “Capitol Comedy: Two Cheers for Democracy,” with the six-person Capitol Comedy troupe taking aim at Washington politicians and social chatter on the right and left through sketches, songs, parodies, and brief video segments.
Next up will be the San Francisco International Comedy Competition on Thursday, Sept. 22, with the five finalists competing for the top prize. Then on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, will welcome standup comedian Marc Maron, a regular on late-night television and the host of the twice weekly podcast “WTF with Marc Maron.”
Maron’s popular comedy specials have included “More Later” in 2015, “Thinky Pain” in 2013, “Marc Maron: Too Real” in 2017, and “End Times Fun” in 2020. He also starred in the IFC television comedy series “Maron” and co-starred in the Netflix comedy series “Glow.”
Tickets for all shows in the Bankhead Presents season are available online at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead Theater box office windows.