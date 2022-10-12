Livermore Valley Arts will welcome several nostalgic acts to the Bankhead Theater this fall, beginning with the harmony of The Lettermen on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Micky Dolenz, vocalist and drummer for the 1960s pop-rock band the Monkees, will take the stage on Friday, Oct. 21, followed by International Latin Music Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Jose Feliciano on Friday, Nov. 18.
The Lettermen rose to prominence in the early 1960s with “When I Fall in Love,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 100. The band would go on to record 11 gold records and receive five Grammy nominations. The current members of The Lettermen have continued the group’s soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music.
Dolenz, now 77, began his career as a child actor, playing Corky in the 1950s TV show “Circus Boy.” Dolenz started his own band, Micky and the One-Nighters,” in the mid-1960s, and in 1965, he auditioned for a new TV situation comedy to be known as “The Monkees,” about four young musicians trying to succeed in rock n’ roll.
The TV show only lasted two seasons. But the band, with Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones, lasted two more years, recording such hits as “Last Train to Clarksville” “I’m a Believer,” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday.”
The band broke up in 1970, but has continued to play reunion concerts, including the “The Monkees Farewell Tour” in 2021 with Dolenz and Nesmith. Jones died in 2012 and Tork died in 2019.
Like Dolenz, Jose Feliciano is now 77.
Born in Puerto Rico, Feliciano is recognized as the first Latin artist to effectively cross over into the American music market. The nine-time Grammy Award winner, who was born blind, has also been called “the greatest living guitarist” by music critics.
Feliciano’s biggest U.S. hit was his 1968 cover of “Light My Fire,” by the Doors, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, while his self-titled 1970 Christmas album, which included the song “Feliz Navidad,” spent four weeks on Billboard’s Christmas Albums chart in 1973.
The Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First St., in Livermore. Each show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at livermorearts.org. Tickets for The Lettermen are $20 to $70; tickets for Micky Dolenz are $20 to $100; and tickets for Jose Feliciano are $20 to $105. Discounts are available for students and military personnel.