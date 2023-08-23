Although Livermore is not as behind the curve as other wineries in terms of getting to ripeness this year, nonetheless, harvest 2023 can use all the divine help available. And so, members of the Livermore wine community, from politicians to winemakers to consumers gathered at Las Positas Vineyards last week for the annual Blessing of the Grapes.
Under bright blue skies ringed by towering cumulus clouds to the east, and more importantly, under the welcome shade of a sycamore tree, the convivial crowd exchanged hugs over glasses of Las Positas wine. Introduced by Brandi Lombardi, executive director of Livermore Wine Community, the gathered clergy this year included Josh Jones, associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Livermore; Father Kwame from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church; and Rabbi Laurence Elis Milder, Ph.D., from Congregation Beth Emek. Each reminded us that wine plays a major role in the scriptures and practices of all their faiths and serves as the bond that brings a community together, in times of celebration and in times of grief.
Jones shared his favorite quote from Martin Luther: Beer is made by men; wine, by God. He noted that wine appeared prominently in the life of Jesus from the miracle of the wedding at Cana to the Last Supper. Wine is also responsible for minor miracles daily, often making the worst culinary disasters delicious.
Kwame commented on the link between wine, an agricultural product of the land, to the blood of Christ in the sacrament of communion. In the Bible, everywhere the Jewish people went, they planted vines. The nomadic life can be a metaphor for always developing something new, for moving forward in your life.
Milder began by acknowledging the recent loss of winemaker Mitchell Katz, symbolically pouring out a bit of wine from his glass. He then told the crowd of the clever scheme laid out in Deuteronomy for men to avoid conscription. If you had a vineyard planted that was not yet harvested, you were exempt from military service. Since the Torah prohibited harvesting grapes during the first three years of a vineyard’s growth, subsequently requiring the delivery of the fourth year’s harvest to the temple, it behooved a grower to always be planting a new vineyard every year to retain exempt status. Milder surmised these rules were written during times of relative peace, when there was little need for soldiers. Regardless, it’s clear that wine was held in high esteem as a fundamental component of the good life. And we can all drink to that.
The blessing was followed by a lunch prepared by Chef Curtis Cooke of Las Positas Vineyards, who, along with Winemaker and GM, Brent Amos, have been at the winery, which is owned by Lisa and Lothar Maier, since 2011. The winery’s 30 acres of vines produce 20 different varieties, the first of which to be picked will be Verdelho, according to Amos. He expects that to occur sometime after Labor Day, assuming we can avoid a demonic heat wave.