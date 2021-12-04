Trevarno Road in Livermore is the city’s only historic district, with homes built more than 100 years ago. The homeowners on this road form a tightknit community, with two outdoor decorating traditions they hold each year.
On Halloween, white streetlamp bulbs are changed out for orange. This year, carved pumpkins were added to line the street with grinning jack-o-lanterns. On Christmas Eve, the homes have another special tradition.
“Every Christmas Eve, the Trevarno neighbors gather to assemble and light traditional luminaries to line the center and both sides of the road,” said Trevarno Road resident Mike Conway. “It is a beautiful and heartwarming tradition.”
Neighbors also wrap lampposts and trees with strings of white lights. While no rules exist for residents to decorate their homes, Conway said white lights are encouraged to create a uniform look.
The tradition of the luminaries goes back further than most residents remember, including Susan Canfield, who bought her house in 1985.
“When we moved in, the tradition had already started,” said Canfield. “Usually on Christmas Eve afternoon, we gather together at someone’s house and fill the bags with sand, then lay them out on the median and on both sides. Then they are lit and stay lit all night until they die out. It’s happened every year since I’ve been here.”
The homes on Trevarno Road were built in 1913 to house executives of Coast Manufacturing and Supply Company. Coast moved its operations from Oakland to Livermore over concerns an explosion would cause more damage near the bay than it would in the then-empty hills of the Livermore Valley. Home size went hand-in-hand with rank — the largest home with a ballroom and walk-in fireplace belonging to the company president.
“There’s some unusual things about the road besides the fact it’s all old buildings,” Conway noted. “Because Coast was dealing with explosives, in 1913, they had their own water supply system and storage bunkers for explosives. That’s all still kind of there. And if you come down the street today, you’ll notice there are a lot of fire hydrants. Also, the more import your job, the farther your house was from the plant, so if the plant blew up, only the less import people would get hurt.”
Coast merged with the Hexcel Corporation in 1968, then was sold shortly after and the plant shut down. The company president at the time was also a community leader in Livermore and donated the corporate headquarters building and parking lot to the City of Livermore. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department still operates the buildings and hosted a variety of activities prior to the pandemic. The remaining houses were sold to a developer in 1976 and renamed Trevarno Estates. They were then sold to individual homeowners.
This year, neighbors will gather to light their luminaries as usual and invite the community to take a drive down Trevarno Road on Christmas Eve to share in the tradition.
“The luminaries are really heartwarming to me,” Conway said. “I grew up in a little town in Illinois where we had snow for Christmas, and people would come through and carol and the neighbors would exchange gifts, and this is like that. It’s a small-town thing. Most of us think it’s a high point of the year. Come check it out.”