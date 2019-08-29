Livermore School of Dance presents its 8th annual Sunset Soiree on Friday, September 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., in front of the Bankhead Theater at Shea Homes Park.
Bring your own picnic dinner and chairs and enjoy a great evening outside while watching the beautiful sunset in Downtown Livermore.
Grab a spot on the lawn and start your picnic. Our feature presentation will be the Livermore School of Dance Jazz Company performance, directed by Liz Roberts. The show includes Jazz, Modern, Musical Theater, Tap, Hip Hop and Contemporary Lyrical styles of dance with popular songs of today and some added classics.
We will also feature Matt Finders and the Element 116 jazz band.
This is a very family friendly and fun event for all ages. Admission is FREE!
We also suggest visiting one of the neighboring eateries and sit outdoors in their patio dining areas to enjoy the music and dance performances.
Livermore School of Dance Jazz and Tap Division, directed by Liz Roberts since 2004, offers a nurturing environment for all ages and levels. Our goal is to teach proper technique and performance opportunity with positive reinforcement in a professional and fun environment.