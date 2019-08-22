The Livermore School of Dance will present its 8th annual Sunset Soiree on Sept. 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in front of the Bankhead Theater.
Bring a picnic dinner and chairs to enjoy a great evening outdoors as the sun sets over downtown Livermore.
The Livermore School of Dance Jazz Company is scheduled to perform under the direction of Liz Roberts. The show includes jazz, modern, musical theater, tap, hip hop and contemporary lyrical styles of dance with popular songs of today and some added classics.
The show will also feature Matt Finders and the Element 116 jazz band.
Admission is free.
Visitors can sit outside in one of the patio dining areas at nearby eateries to enjoy the music and dance performances.