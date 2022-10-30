Teenage poets are being encouraged to submit entries for Livermore’s Teen Poet of the Trimester contest, organized by the city’s poet laureate, Peggy Schimmelman.
The contest is open to students at Livermore and Granada high schools, high school students who are home schooled in Livermore, and high school students enrolled at Las Positas Community College. The theme for the contest, open to the interpretation of the poets, is “Heatwave.”
Entries must be received by Friday, Nov. 11, and must include the student’s name, contact information, grade level, school, and teacher. Only one entry per person. Entries should be emailed to PLLivermore@gmail.com.
The winning poem will be published on the city’s social media, and winning poems from all three trimester contests this school year will put on displayed at the Bankhead Theater, Livermore Public Library, and other city venues.