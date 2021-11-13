The City of Livermore is asking residents, and those who visit the region, for feedback on how they envision the future of arts and culture in the city.
Residents and visitors can provide their input by filling out online surveys and participating in community engagement meetings as part of the city’s effort to update the Livermore Cultural Arts Vision.
The planning process, which began in January, also includes in-person interviews, focus groups and a series of Livermore Cultural Arts Vision Community Outreach Tour meetings.
Outreach meeting are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rincon Library; Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Batch Makers Market at Carnegie Park; and Sunday, Nov. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Hagemann Ranch.
Feedback can also be provided online at https://bit.ly/3buohtp.
The city’s 2007 ArtsAlive! planning process led to the creation of a downtown arts district, an Art in Public Places program and the construction of the Bankhead Theatre.
The Rincon Library is located at 725 Rincon Ave.; The Batch Makers Market is located at 2155 Third St.; and Hagemann Ranch is at 455 Olivina Ave.