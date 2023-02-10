Livermore Valley Arts (LVA) is thrilled to announce its bustling 2023 summer season in downtown Livermore, as well as a star treat before the warmer months.
Kicking off the summer party, The Bankhead is excited to welcome female heavy hitters of comedy Paula Poundstone making a welcome return visit to Livermore on June 10, and Maria Bamford on July 21. The girl power this summer continues as acclaimed pianist and composer Keiko Matsui and Mustangs of the West also make triumphant return visits on Aug. 4 and Aug. 19, respectively.
Capping off all these fabulous performances will be an event for the family, as ‘America’s Favorite Mystifier’ Mike Super will bring all the magic and illusion on Aug. 25.
John Oates of Hall and Oates will be rocking The Bankhead on April 14 in an acoustic set, and Courtyard Concerts will help kick off Tri-Valley weekends with a toast and some cool music in the stunning Madden Courtyard at The Bankhead.The lineup includes Michelle Lambert on March 10; The LK Project on April 13; Jenny Madrigal on May 12; KNR on June 9; and Matt Finders & Friends on Aug. 11.
These 5:30 p.m. concerts are a great way to enjoy good weather in a relaxed setting, enjoy some local artists and talents from right here in the community, and head into the weekend on a high note. All courtyard concerts are on Fridays unless otherwise noted.
Tickets are currently on sale to members and will be available to the general public beginning Feb. 16.The Bankhead Theater keeps COVID safety protocols in place with enhanced air circulation and no touch ticketing. Proof of vaccination is no longer required for entry at ticketed performances unless noted as part of a contractual obligation with the artist. Tickets for all shows in the 2022 to 2023 and 2023 Summer Bankhead Presents season are available online, at 925-373-6800, or at the box office windows.
For a complete list of events, visit livermorearts.org.