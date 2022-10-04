Livermore Valley Arts (LVA) is expecting more than 4,000 visitors for its 21st annual ArtWalk in downtown Livermore, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, with live music, community theater, hands-on activities for children, and more than 200 artists exhibiting their work.
LVA is a non-profit organization that operates the Bankhead Theater, Bothwell Arts Center, and The UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery in Livermore. Artists will set up their booths in plazas, parks, and galleries throughout the downtown area, surrounded by boutique shops, wine tasting rooms, and restaurants.
Matt Finders, founder of the Livermore Jazz Society, will coordinate a day of jazz at the Bankhead Plaza, while Phil Didlake and his Rhythmic Innovation will perform at Stockmen’s Park, and Seeds of Music’s Chris Ansuini will present his student guitar players at the McLeod Street stage. McLeod Street will be closed between First and Second Streets.
Members of the community theater group Encore Players and the Livermore Cultural Arts Council will perform at the newly opened Livermorium Plaza at Mills Square Park, along with the LK Project, featuring the acoustic singer-songwriter duo of Mike Lickiss and Chris Carter.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3DVWCB4.