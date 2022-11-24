Livermore Valley Arts will celebrate the holiday season with several performances at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, culminating with “New Year’s Eve with Meredith McHenry” on Saturday, Dec. 31.
A Livermore native, McHenry and the Meredith McHenry Band will cover classic songs made famous by such artists as Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as more recent releases by The Weeknd and Los Angeles rock band TOOL.
Other holiday season performances will include “The Doo Wop Project Christmas,” tracing the evolution of Doo Wop, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, and a concert by the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.
Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro brings “Christmas in Hawaii” to the Bankhead Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, followed by “Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular,” featuring the Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Bankhead will present “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” a dramatic retelling of Allied and German soldiers observing an unofficial truce during World War I to sing carols and share food and drink.
For more information or tickets, visit livermorearts.org.