After a brief hiatus, Livermore Valley Arts is thrilled to reintroduce its Art and Wine Intertwined events at UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery’s lively current exhibit, “Comic Crossing: The Art of the Graphic Narrative,” on display through Oct. 8.
Art and Wine Intertwined is held several times each year in the visitor center and grand lobby at the Bankhead Theater. This summer’s event will be on Aug. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature a special musical performance by pianist Mark Higuerra, light appetizers, and casual wine tastings, including local offerings from McGrail Vineyards, Cuda Ridge Winery, and Page Mill Winery. The event is free and open to the public, with wine tastings at $2 each, or three for $5.
More Art and Wine Intertwined events will be announced throughout the year in tandem with future gallery exhibits. The public is invited to experience this exciting multimedia art exhibit at the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater in Downtown Livermore.
The range of graphics in this visually stunning and emotionally compelling exhibit stretches from classic comics, like Flash Gordon and Spider-Man, to contemporary comics to fantasy. Some comics will make viewers chuckle, and some will make viewers think.
Exciting parts of the exhibit include the process and some prints of Jessica Nagel, who will have video clips of her work in progress of a graphic novel. Additionally, artist and retired software engineer Thom See will have an interactive artificial intelligence (AI) display.
See will start a four-frame story, and viewers can change the story through their own AI prompts, which will be an intriguing opportunity to see what AI comes up with for storyboarding in tandem with art. During, visitors can play with the AI prompts to see how one can develop a story.
The Founders Room is showcasing artists specializing in a fantasy realm of art. Artists include Doug Sandelin, a Livermore artist and philosopher weaving flora, fauna, fungi, and humanity into his art, and Christine McCall, who specializes in graphic and fine art and is exhibiting digital artwork in the show. San Francisco-based artist Magué Calanche is bringing a Latinx narrative to her 2-D and 3-D works.
Visitors to this exhibit should definitely not forget to check out these special pieces in the VIP Room at the Bankhead Theater.
The UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery is in the lobby of the beautiful Bankhead Theater at 2400 First St., in Livermore. “Comic Crossing: The Art of the Graphic Narrative” is free and open to ticketed patrons during performances and by the general public, Thursdays through Sundays, from 1 to 5 p.m., July 13 to Oct. 8. The public is invited to share in this perfect-for-the-summer exhibit at The Bankhead at Art and Wine Intertwined to celebrate the ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture.
Hosted by the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery, Art and Wine Intertwined events throughout the year will welcome the community to the Bankhead Theater and further support Livermore Valley Arts’ goals to build awareness and share the visual and performing arts with the Tri-Valley and the greater Bay Area.
For more information and ticket pricing, visit livermorearts.org.