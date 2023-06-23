Livermore Valley Arts (LVA) has resumed its podcast, “Beyond the Stage,” beginning with staff discussing their top picks and favorites for the recently announced 2023-2024 Bankhead Presents season.
The nonprofit, which operates the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore, said podcast guests this year would include Japanese keyboarder and composer Keiko Matsui, vintage pop singer/songwriter Kat Edmonson, current members of The Four Freshmen quartet, and comedian Mike Delamont, whose current one-man show is titled “God is a Scottish Drag Queen.”
LVA created the podcast to keep the community informed about local performing arts during the pandemic. After a sporadic start in 2021, LVA resumed the podcast last year.
Hosted by LVA Executive Director Chris Carter and Marketing Director Ruth Egherman, the podcast is available in video and audio formats on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
New podcasts are planned for the second Thursday of each month.