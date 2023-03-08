Currently in its seventh season, the East Bay Jazz High School All-Stars will make several appearances throughout the Tri-Valley in the coming weeks.
An after-school program for high-caliber musical performance and education for high school jazz musicians, East Bay Jazz’s two ensembles, big band, and combo rehearse on a weekly basis and frequently perform between January to June. In East Bay Jazz, students develop their skills within the jazz idiom, gain real-world performance experience, and share their love of music with the East Bay community and beyond. Catch East Bay Jazz at the Dougherty Performing Arts Center in San Ramon on Sunday, March 12; Almost Famous Wine Lounge in Livermore on Sunday, April 16; The Bankhead Theater on Sunday, April 30; and The Chabot College Salsa Jazz Concert on Thursday, May 18.