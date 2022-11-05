During the month of November, the Livermore Valley Camera Club (LVCC) will be showing a selection of photographs at the Livermore Public Library Gallery.
What a Colorful World of Photography will feature LVCC members’ images, which were taken all over the world. Many of these images are not only competition winners at the club level, but were also placed up against winning photographs from clubs belonging to the Northern California Council of Camera Clubs. The viewers will notice the photographs are as varied as are the interests of the members of the club. Many of the framed and matted photographs can be purchased.
The club was founded in 1958, so photographers of all levels could meet to share their images, learn from each other, and take part in a range of photo-related activities. Today, education remains the focus of the club. Each spring the club sponsors photography classes, with field trips, through the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks Department.
Those who take the classes receive a one-year membership in the camera club.
The LVCC meets on the first and third Monday evenings of each month, except December, for education and learning-focused competition with outside judges. Each month with a fifth Monday, the club has a photographic specialist share their expertise.
The club meets at 5690 Sonoma Drive, in Pleasanton. The meetings start at 7 p.m. and last until about 9 p.m. Guests are always welcome to attend. For more information, visit lvcc.photoclubservices.com or livermorevalleycameraclub.com.
The library is located at 1188 S. Livermore Ave.