The Livermore Valley Luxury Wine Weekend is March 24 to 26 at the Purple Orchid Resort and Spa featuring Cuda Ridge Wines and McGrail Vineyards.
The idea was conceived by Larry Dino and Heather McGrail, in conjunction with Purple Orchid Resort and Spa, to provide an extravagant wine experience highlighting quality wines from Livermore Valley. This luxurious wine weekend at the Purple Orchid Resort and Spa includes a wine immersion into Cuda Ridge Wines and McGrail Vineyards with unique experiences, fine dining, tours of the valley, and more.
Livermore Valley is largely a day trip for visitors to the Livermore Valley wineries.
“The Luxury Wine Weekend is our first attempt to show that Livermore Valley Wine Community is an ideal weekend destination spot for wine lovers”, says Heather McGrail, “We have something special here where the community of growers and vintners in Livermore Valley have created a place where you can find incredible wines and unique experiences with family style hospitality.”
Livermore wineries have continued to raise the bar on quality year after year.The Livermore Valley Luxury Wine Weekend showcases some of our top-quality wines of the region and brings together the family style hospitality the area is known for.
“Livermore Valley had another great showing at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition winning 174 awards, with 79 of those being Gold, Double Gold, and Best of Class,” said Larry Dino, “and there is no better place to host the weekend experience than the Purple Orchid Resort and Spa, a Luxury Boutique Hotel in Livermore’s wine country.”
This exclusive weekend includes a two-night stay at the Purple Orchid, Friday night reception with the winemakers and proprietors of McGrail Vineyards and Cuda Ridge Wines, Vertical and Library tastings at each of the wineries, lunch in the vineyards, wine dinner with LB Steak capped off by an evening of live music, and much more. This is an exclusive experience with only 10 rooms available (20 guests).
For more information or reservations, call 925-606-8855 for more information and reservations. Cuda Ridge or McGrail club members should mention their membership when making reservations for special pricing.