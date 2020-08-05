The Livermore Valley Opera’s “20 in 20” fundraising campaign raised more than double its original goal of $20,000.
The opera reported last week that the campaign, featuring YouTube videos of artists and staff members, raised more than $40,000, after an “angel donor” pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations over the original goal.
The opera launched its campaign on June 11 and reached its initial goal of $20,000 by June 27. That’s when the angel donor stepped up with a challenge to the community.
Although the opera was forced to cancel its dual production of “A Florentine Tragedy” and “Gianni Schicchi” in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors voted to pay the cast and orchestra in full. The opera also began streaming past productions on its YouTube channel, LVOpera, to continue its community involvement.
The videos proved popular, which led to the idea of using the YouTube channel for fundraising.
The opera gathered videos created by solo artists, the opera’s orchestra and chorus members, and production and music staff explaining the value that LVO provides to the community.
“We collected 26 videos and premiered one or two different videos each day of the campaign,” explained Artistic Director Erie Mills. “Every day was a new video, offering the greater community an insight to the artists and staff that come together for LVO opera productions.”
Preparing the videos for the LVOpera Channel was the work of Ofer dal Lal, an LVO board member and director of donor development, and Shari Tardiveau, LVO's social media coordinator, who added music, text, photos, and “20 in 20” campaign banners.