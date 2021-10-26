Longtime Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) volunteers Jim and Bonnie Schmidt have retired from their respective roles as board president and production manager; board member Keith Sawyer has been named president.
“Bonnie and I are very pleased to have been a part of the maturing of LVO over the past 14 years,” Jim Schmidt said. “We are stepping down, but not going away (and) will continue to volunteer with LVO.”
Jim, who had served as president since 2009 until July of this year, will continue to assist the board on a variety of projects, including the integration of key business systems acquired over the years. Bonnie, who ran the production of 29 operas since 2009, will manage the opera’s Nob Hill set storage facility, procure props, and work with the set building crew.
Sawyer’s role as president began as LVO observed its 30th anniversary season with live performances of “Celebrate! An Evening of Favorite Operatic Ensembles” at the Bankhead Theater in October. He has served on the board for three years.
LVO was founded in in 1992 and typically presents fully staged operas at the Bankhead Theater in the spring and fall.