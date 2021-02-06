The Livermore Valley Opera is offering a free, online concert, “Isn’t It Romantic,” for Valentine weekend.
Soprano Sarah Cambidge and tenor Kyle Van Schoonhoven, former members of the Merola Opera Program and Adler Fellows with the San Francisco Opera, will perform duets from Puccini’s “Tosca” and Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” plus works by Tchaikovsky and Joseph Marx.
They will be accompanied by Livermore Valley Opera music director Alexander Katsman.
The performance, including English subtitles, can be viewed on the opera’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13. For a link to the video, go to www.livermorevalleyopera.com.