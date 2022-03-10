LIVERMORE ― The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) opened its 30th season at the Bankhead Theater last weekend with a tour de force production of “Otello.”
The March 5 performance of Verdi’s Shakespearean tragedy marked a welcome return to live theater in Livermore following nearly two years of pandemic restrictions.
“This is the first time that we are back to a full house, and to be able to offer our biggest production is wonderful,” said Keith Sawyer, LVO president.
Starring tenor Limmie Pulliam and soprano Elaine Alvarez in the title roles of Otello and Desdemona, the production also includes bass-baritone Philip Skinner as Jago in his first return to the LVO stage since his “The Flying Dutchman” performance in 2016. LVO maestro, music director and conductor, Alexander Katsman, along with his professional orchestra, accompanied the performances.
In 2021, LVO was named the winner of The American Prize in the Professional Opera division for its March 2020 double-bill performances of Zemlinksy’s “A Florentine Tragedy” and Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi.” The American Prize is the nation's most comprehensive series of non-profit competitions in the musical and theater arts.
LVO’s reputation as a premiere theater company was on full display again last weekend, thanks to the guidance of Director Layna Chianakas, who served double duty in the role of Emilia. Erie Mills supported the production as artistic director.
“I never doubted for a second it was going to be a great production,” said Mills. “I think it was a wonderful way to celebrate our 30th anniversary, and it went very, very well.”
Under the direction of Mills and Chianakas, the scenery itself came to life with state-of-the-art projections, which illuminated the stage and highlighted the rich and textured sets designed by Jean-Francious Revon.
“Jean-Francious (Revon) was the first resident artist for LVO since 2005,” said Mills. “He collaborated with the stage director, and he knows the Bankhead Theater very well.”
Volunteers Bob Bachtel and Rich Sutherlin lent their manpower to building the set’s columns and steps and assisted the crew in moving the heavy objects to and from various locations. Together, the team put in 2,000 volunteer hours over the past few months to prepare the stage for opening night.
“We were delighted with the attendance and the happiness of having everyone see each other again,” said Sawyer. “We look forward to another great weekend.”
“Otello” has two more performances, March 12 and 13, at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., The March 12 performance begins at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday afternoon matinee on March 13 at 2 p.m. For more information on showtimes and tickets, call 925-373-6800 or visit lvopera.com.