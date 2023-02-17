An opera diva, Floria Tosca, her lover and political activist, artist Mario Cavaradossi, and the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia, tangle in this intense drama set in 19th century Rome.
Puccini’s tour de force, in a tale that barely spans 24 hours, is replete with love, jealousy, betrayal, torture and murder. It will grip you with its intense drama, passionate arias and unforgettable melodies. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.
Performances takes place on March 4 and 11, at 7:30 p.m.; and March 5 and 12, at 2 p.m., at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., in Livermore. Tickets range from $20 to $98. TOSCA’s Dinner at Uncle Yu’s is on Mar. 4 at 4pm.
For more information, call 925-373-6800 or visit livermorearts.org or lvopera.com.