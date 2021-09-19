Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) has received The American Prize for professional opera for its March 2020 double-bill performance of Giacomo Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” and Alexander Zemlinksy’s “A Florentine Tragedy.”
Established in 2010, The American Prize recognizes nonprofit commercial and noncommercial recorded performances of classical music at the high school, community, college and university, and professional levels. Composer David Katz, who founded the competition, also serves as chief judge.
LVO Artistic Director Erie Mills said performing the two one-act operas together “was a labor of love and skill for all involved.”
“It rarely happens when all the elements of a production share equal value,” Mills said. “This time the magic really worked."
“A Florentine Tragedy” is a story of jealousy and commerce, while “Gianni Schicchi” is a farcical tale of a family as they fight over a dead relative’s will. Baritone Robert Mellon, who will return to LVO in October for “Celebrate! An Evening of Favorite Operatic Ensembles," made his debut with LVO as the lead in both performances.