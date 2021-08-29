The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) will launch its 30th anniversary season with “Celebrate! An Evening of Favorite Operatic Ensembles” at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct 9, and 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10.
“Celebrate” will include selections from “Carmen,” “The Magic Flute,” “The Barber of Seville,” “Madame Butterfly,” “La Boheme,” “Lakme,” “The Merry Widow,” “Der Rosenkavalier,” and “La Traviata,” and feature several of the opera’s lead singers, including Marie Plette, Liisa Davila, Shawnette Sulker, Nikola Printz, Molly Mahoney, Alex Boyer, Thomas Cilluffo, Eugene Brancoveanu, and Robert Mellon.
LVO will also host an opening night dinner at Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard.
In March 2022, the opera will present “Otello,” an opera by Giuseppe Verdi based on the Shakespearean play “Othello.”
A tragic tale of jealousy and rage, “Otello” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5; 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6; 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.
The LVO will again host an opening night dinner at Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard.
Tickets for “Celebrate” and “Otello” range from $20 for patrons 20 and younger up to $95, and can be purchased through the LVO website, www.LVOpera.com. Separate tickets are required for the opening night dinners.
The LVO will also celebrate its 30th anniversary on Feb. 12, 2022, with an evening of music, games of chance, and selections from “Otello” and a scene from “Othello” performed by actors with the Livermore Shakespeare Festival.
“The Venetian Affair” gala at The Club at Ruby Hill in Pleasanton, will also include an auction and three-course meal and wine pairings. Tickets are available on the LVO website.