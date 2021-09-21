The Livermore Valley Opera will open its 30th anniversary season at the Bankhead Theater with “Celebrate! An Evening of Favorite Operatic Ensembles” on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10.
The performances will include both comic and dramatic ensembles from “Carmen,” “The Magic Flute,” “The Barber of Seville,” “Madame Butterfly,” “La Boheme,” “Lakme,” “The Merry Widow,” “Der Rosenkavalier,” and “La Traviata.
The cast will include several of the opera’s lead singers, including Marie Plette, Liisa Davila, Shawnette Sulker, Nikola Printz, Molly Mahoney, Alex Boyer, Thomas Cilluffo, Eugene Brancoveanu, and Robert Mellon.
The ensembles will be sung in their original languages with English supertitles.
Tickets range from $20 to $95, with special pricing for adults from 21 to 40 and for those 20 and under. Tickets are available at www.LVOpera.com.
The Bankhead Theater requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons 12 and older. Facemasks are also required.
The opera will also host an opening night dinner at Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, 39 S. Livermore Ave., on Oct. 9 with a reception at 5 p.m. and dinner seating at 5:30 p.m. A separate ticket is required.