The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) will present Guiseppe Verdi’s operatic masterpiece “Otello” at the Bankhead Theater the weekends of March 5-6 and March 12-13.
The opera is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” a tragic story of deceit, jealousy, and rage, and is considered one of Verdi’s most demanding compositions.
“Otello is arguably Verdi’s greatest operatic achievement,” said LVO Artistic Director Erie Mills. “It is an opera that involves a big chorus, which we wanted to showcase, and a dynamic cast. And, it's LVO's 30th Anniversary season, something that deserves to be celebrated with a big production.”
Rising tenor Limmie Pulliam, who recently appeared as Manrico in the LA Opera’s production of Verdi's “Il Trovatore,” will make his debut with LVO in the title role of Otello. Cuban American soprano Elaine Alvarez will also make her debut with LVO as Otello’s wife, Desdemona.
Phillip Skinner, who played the title role in the LVO’s production of Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” in 2016, will return to the Bankhead in the role of Jago.
The opera will be sung in Italian, with English supertitles projected above the stage. Candace Evans, who directed the LVO’s production of “Eugene Onegin” in 2019, will be the stage director.
“Otello” will open at the Bankhead on Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. The opera will also be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.
Tickets range from $20 to $95, and include a pre-opera talk by Liesl McPherrin, LVO community outreach director, an hour before each performance. There will also be an opening night dinner at 4 p.m. at Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard. Dinner tickets are $95.
Tickets to the performances and the opening night dinner are available at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First St., or at tinyurl.com/2uzt2k3m.