The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, also known as Livermore Valley Arts (LVA), enjoyed one of its highest fundraising years to date in fiscal year 2021-2022. It showed a profit of nearly $970,000, allowing the organization to establish a $1 million operating reserve to keep the venue moving forward.
In his annual report to the Livermore City Council on Nov. 28, Chris Carter, executive director of Livermore Valley Arts, called the year coming out of a COVID-19 shutdown a “productive and successful one.” It included holding LVA’s first live event at the Bankhead Theater since the pandemic in July 2021 — a sold out concert featuring singer A.J. Croce. It has remained open ever since.
“With a passionate and dedicated staff and board, along with support of the community, LVA managed to come back strong from the pandemic closure,” Carter wrote. “We continue to remain committed to serving the community through the arts and being a partner with other organizations to continue the mission.”
In his report, Carter outlined the venue’s successes, which featured 87 Bankhead Presents performances, including singer Vanessa Williams at the season opening gala, guitarist Robert Cray, jazz saxophonist Branford Marsalis, guitarists John Mayall and Water Trout, singers Joan Osborne and Crystal Gayle, and former Minnesota Senator Al Franken.
Other programs included the band Pink Martini, the Mexican Christmas celebration Nochebuena, the musical ensemble The 5 Browns, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, and a celebration of jazz performers Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone.
“The last season was our biggest yet,” Carter commented.
Carter stated that LVA surpassed 1,000 member households — those donating $125 or more — for the first time in its history. Combining special grants for art venues and some additional major gifts, LVPAC achieved revenue of nearly $4.6 million. Following about $3.6 million in expenses, the LVA showed a net profit of $968,153 before depreciation and amortization.
Carter added that LVA employed Altamont Wealth Management, a Livermore-based advising company, to manage its $1 million operating reserve.
During the last year, LVA took steps to upgrade the Bankhead, installing a state-of-the-art sound system. The L’Acoustics brand public address system replaces one that was installed when the Bankhead was constructed 15 years ago, meeting the demands of current touring artists.
In addition, LVA remodeled the Founders Room with new furniture, lighting and paint. The Hertz Foundation’s donation of “slightly used” furniture enabled the organization to update its administrative offices with new desks and chairs for its employees.
In other moves, LVA added two new directors to board leadership. They are Catherine Ndungu-Case, founder and CEO of Pleasanton-based Cheza Nami Foundation, an organization that promotes cultural diversity through African traditional arts, and Dyrell Foster, president of Las Positas College.
“Catherine has a passion to uncover the symbiotic connections within all of humanity,” Carter noted. “With over a decade of fieldwork that promotes cultural education and diversity awareness to learning institutions, corporations and communities focused on fostering a more congenial relationship among its members, Catherine advocates that music, dance and an open mind are the essential ingredients for common ground and joyful exchange among people from all walks of life.”
Carter called Foster a “student-centered leader with a proven track record of advancing educational access, equity, student retention and success.”
“He is collaborative in his approach to implementing institutional practices, behaviors and policies that provide a positive climate on campus and effectively address the diverse needs of students,” Carter wrote.
During the last year, LVA management and its board of directors established a mission statement “to offer a broad range of arts opportunities and experiences to engage our diverse community,” Carter said.
“We agree that a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace is one where all employees, volunteers and patrons, whatever their gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation or identity, education or disability, feel valued and respected,” he added.
According to Carter, moving ahead, LVA will create programs and policies that foster leadership that reflects the region’s diversity; expand offerings for underrepresented constituents; present sessions on diversity and equity for staff and volunteers; and develop a system for being more conscious of bias during the hiring, promoting and evaluating process.
Highlighting other LVA programs, Carter identified the free cultural celebrations on the Bankhead Plaza, ArtWalk!, art camps at the Bothwell Arts Center, and a free family concert with the Livermore-Amador Symphony.
In addition, LVA offered $20 tickets for students for all shows; $8 tickets to students and families participating in the Music Pathways program; scholarships for art camps and classes; a 50% discount on rental rates for all resident company performances; and 21 affordable studio spaces at the Bothwell for visual artists. LVA also sponsored the Quest Innovation Fair.
According to the LVPAC website, two donors have agreed to match donations up to $100,000 in a fundraiser that continues through Dec.31.
Upcoming events include performer Meredith McHenry on New Year’s Eve, a John Denver Tribute with Jim Curry, and Fleetwood Mask, a Fleetwood Mac cover band.