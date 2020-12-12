The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center will be offering virtual holiday entertainment this year featuring local favorites such as the Oregon-based band Pink Martini and Canadian master fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy.
With pandemic restrictions in place, neither the Bankhead Theater nor the Bothwell Arts Center, both operated by the LVPAC, will be able to host live events. But Executive Director Chris Carter said it is still important to provide “moments of joy and beauty that are precious in our world.”
“Virtual events aren’t the same,” Carter said, “but they still have the power to entertain and allow artists to share their talents.”
Pink Martini, which sold out its single performance at the Bankhead in 2015, will perform two virtual shows during the holidays.
“Home for the Holidays: A Pink Martini Spectacular,” will be streamed online on Thursday, Dec. 17. Filmed in front of a 35-foot Christmas tree in Portland, Oregon, it will include Pink Martini fan favorites as well as holiday classics. That will be followed on New Year’s Eve with an extravaganza appropriately titled, “Good Riddance 2020.”
“Home for the Holidays” will be available for 48 hours beginning at 6 p.m., Dec. 17. “Good Riddance 2020” will be available for 48 hours beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31. The cost is $20 per household ($15 for an individual) for one concert, or $30 per household ($20 individual) for both. For tickets, go to ourconcerts.live/
pinkmartini/livermore.
“A Celtic Family Christmas,” featuring fiddlers MacMaster and Leahy and their children from their home in Nova Scotia, Canada, will be live streamed at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19. MacMaster and Leahy have appeared at the Bankhead several times, and their music, dancing and family frolics were a hit last month for the “Best of the Bankhead” virtual benefit.
Cost is $20 per household. For tickets, go to
Also available is “Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish – The Musical,” which tells the story of a rag doll who lives in the magical world of the North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, Eleanor wishes for a best friend and a home of her own. The family-friendly theatrical production is recommended for ages 3 and up.
Tickets are $20 per household and the show can be watched for any 48-hour period through Sunday, Dec. 27. Families can also purchase a party-box show package can that includes a copy of the book, a Christmas ornament, and letter-to-Santa stationery. For tickets, go to eleanorswish.com/the-musical and use the code LVPAC20.
Lastly, the Valley Dance Theatre, a resident company of the Bankhead Theater, is offering a free on-demand video of its 2019 production of “The Nutcracker.” The video will be available the next three weekends, beginning Friday, Dec. 11, for a 72-hour period. Tickets are available by calling the Bankhead box office at 925-373-6800 or online at livermorearts.org.