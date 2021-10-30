The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center will offer two three-day art camps for students over the annual Thanksgiving school vacation.
Both camps, Thanksgiving Art at the Bothwell and Thanksgiving Art-Lego Days, will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22 to Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Bothwell Arts Center. The cost is $220 for either camp.
Thanksgiving Art at the Bothwell will offer lessons by professional artists incorporating a mix of media, including watercolor, acrylic, clay, chalk, charcoal and pencil. Students will create multiple two- and three-dimensional projects.
Students attending the Thanksgiving Art-Lego Days camp will build a group Lego set the first day, then spend day two drawing their creation, adding their own individual touches. The third day will be spent painting their Lego drawings.
The Bothwell Art Center is located at 2466 8th St., in Livermore. For more information, visit livermorearts.org.