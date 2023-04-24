The Livermore Valley will host CabFranc-A-Palooza, a four-day celebration of Cabernet Franc wines, from Thursday, June 1, through Sunday, June 4.
More than 40 wineries will be participating in the celebration, according to event organizers, culminating in a Grand Tasting on Sunday.
CabFranc-A-Palooza is being organized by the Momentous Hospitality Group with support from the Tri-Valley Conservancy, a nonprofit group that works to preserve open space and promote agriculture.
The event will kick off with an outdoor tasting of Cabernet Franc wines produced by 16 area wineries from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Posada Restaurant, 988 Murrieta Blvd., Livermore, with Southwestern-inspired hors d’oeuvres from chef Eduardo Posada.
On Friday, there will be a blind wine tasting with Jim Denham, owner of The Wine Steward wine shop in Pleasanton, and Steven Kent Mirassou, founder of the Mount Diablo Highlands Wine Quality Alliance and the president of the Livermore Valley Wine Growers Association, comparing six Cabernet Francs from Livermore Valley and the historic Loire Valley region in France.
The tasting, discussion of the two wine-producing regions, and “grand reveal” will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on The Patio at the Steven Kent Winery, 5443 Tesla Blvd., Livermore.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, winemakers from the Livermore Valley, Napa Valley, Oregon, Virginia, and the French Bordeaux will discuss their regions and winemaking styles at the Charming Pig restaurant, 1510 Holmes St., Livermore. The winemakers will each pour two Cabernet Franc tastings, paired with a charcuterie table of cold meats.
Finally, from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Steven Kent Winery will host a “Grand Tasting” of 40 Cabernet Francs from seven states and five countries, with live music, entertainment, carnival games, and food trucks.
Tickets to each of the events can be purchased online at cabfrancapalooza.com.