Back in 2017, a group of Livermore winemakers developed rules for a special blend allowing them to work together and create something unique.
It was not the first time such a group created a blend reflecting the unique properties of their winegrowing regions. In 2000, a handful of Mendocino vintners created a juried blend, called CORO, to showcase the abundance of old vine Zinfandel - a hallmark of the Redwood Valley area. CORO means ‘singing with one voice’ or ‘chorus,’ in Spanish.
The Livermore Valley Vintners Collective (LVVC) began with six founding members, 3 Steves, Fenestra, John Evan Cellars, Las Positas, Page Mill and Wood Family. The first vintage, 2017, was released in March 2020.
The ground rules are wines must be made from 100% Livermore Valley fruit; no more than 50% new oak; and no adjuncts permitted. This means barrels only, and no staves, teabags, or oak chips. The first blend specified 30 to 40% Merlot, 30 to 40% Syrah, less than 25% Cabernet Sauvignon, less than 25% Malbec, less than 25% Petite Sirah, less than 25% Zinfandel, and less than 5% winemaker’s choice (of any varietal. The wines undergo a minimum of six months of bottle aging. They were sold as a set in a wooden case with six bottles, one per winery. Each winery could also sell their own bottles at their respective wineries.
The current release, 2019, which debuted in March, featured five wineries (the founding group, minus 3 Steves), still adhering to the same rules. At a special dinner at the Purple Orchid, with On The Vine Catering as part of Taste Our Terroir 2022, guests were treated to a special pairing of these wines.
Jessica Carroll of John Evan Cellars declared it an amazing event, with perfect pairings. She especially liked the kale salad with hard sheep’s cheese from Shooting Star Creamery with the John Evans Cellars blend, which contains 22% high acid, very sweet, red-fruited Malbec. The combo of salty and sweet worked wonders.
Things changed with the 2020 blend, as yields were severely impacted by smoke damage. They decided on 20% of five different varieties, leaving it winemaker’s choice. The 2020s will be released next spring.
For 2021, the formula features Cabernet Sauvignon.
“The fun part of the project is that we are following a similar thread, and yet all the wines are quite diverse,” Carroll said. “Most of us are sourcing from different vineyards, although a few us get Merlot from Thatcher Bay.”
Carroll is especially excited that Omega Road and Rosa Fierro Cellars joined the group for 2020.
“There will be seven of us, and I am really glad we have more female winemakers,” she said.
Additionally, Page Mill Winery’s assistant winemaker is now Lisa Lee, bring the number of women winemakers represented in the LVVC group to four.
“One of the things that Livermore has going on is a higher percentage of women winemakers overall,” said Carroll. “(This is) another thing that sets us apart as a region.”