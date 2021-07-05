“Taste Our Terroir” returns this month with four days of events celebrating Livermore Valley’s history of winemaking.
From July 22 to 25, Livermore Valley wineries will offer eleven events, including winemaker dinners, an electric bike tour, a winemaker concert, a blind tasting seminar and two virtual tasting events.
“Terroir” refers to the natural environment, including soil, topography, and climate, in which grapes are grown and which influences the taste of a region’s wines.
The celebration gets underway with two in-person and one online event on Thursday, July 22:
Wine critic and writer Mary Orlin will moderate an online panel discussion on diversity in Livermore Valley wineries, “Paving New Paths,” from 5-6:30 p.m. Joining the discussion will be Phil Long, owner of Longevity Winery; Julio Covarrubias, owner of Casa de Vinas Vineyard; and Rosa Fierro, owner of Rosa Fierro Cellars. There will also be a virtual winetasting. The cost is $65 and includes two bottles of wine that can be picked up prior to the panel discussion or shipped at the ticketholder’s expense.
Four westside wineries -- Cuda Ridge Wines, Dante Robere Vineyards, Las Positas Vineyards and Fenestra Winery – will host a four-course dinner at Las Positas Vineyards, 1828 Wetmore Road, from 6-9 p.m. on July 22. The cost is $149 per person.
McGrail Vineyards will host “Fire and Folklore,” an outdoor event featuring wine, s’mores, acoustic music, and winemaker tales from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Karl Wente, of Wente Vineyards, will join Mark Clarin, of McGrail Vineyards, in sharing their favorite stories around the campfire at 5600 Greenville Road. The cost is $49 per person.
Events on Friday, July 23, include:
“Femmes of Franc,” from noon to 2 p.m., at Rosa Fierro Cellars, 2245 S. Vasco Road. Winemakers Rosa Fierro, Alexandra Henkelman, and Meredith Sarboraria will lead a barrel-to-bottle tasting of six Cabernet Franc wines from Rosa Fierro Cellars, Omega Road Winery, and Rodrigue Molyneaux Estate Winery and Vineyard. The $60 per person cost includes appetizers from Charming Fig Charcuterie in Livermore.
Winemakers from Omega Road Winery and Big White House Winery & John Evan Cellars will host a virtual event, “Major Mixes: The secret world of wine blending and beyond,” from 5-6:30 p.m. The cost is $65 per person.
Winemaker Robbie Meyer will host a “Winemaker Dinner at Murrietta’s Well,” 3005 Mines Road, from 6-8:30 p.m. Dinner in the winery’s barrel room will be catered by the Eat Drink Be Merry Catering Co. from Walnut Creek and feature Murrietta’s Well merlot, rosé, and tempranillo wines. The cost is $175 per person.
Saturday, July 24, will feature a tour of Livermore Valley Wine Country on an electric Pedego bike for $199.
The tour, from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., will include a light brunch and wine and honey tasting at El Sol Winery, a vineyard tour and wine tasting with Julio Covarrubias at Casa de Vinas Vineyard, and a wine tasting and picnic lunch at The Press at Charles R Vineyards. The tour will finish with wine tasting and dessert pairings at Wood Family Vineyards. The cost is $199.
“Taste Our Terroir” will wrap up with four events on Sunday, July 25:
Yoga instructor Lisa Stanford will lead an introductory-level class at 10 a.m. on the from lawn at Bent Creek Winery, 5455 Greenville Road, followed by a wine tasting. The cost is $25.
Las Positas Vineyards, 1828 Wetmore Road, will host two sessions of “Curds & Wine,” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Chef Curt Pipes and certified cheese professional Brandon Wood discuss wine and cheese pairings. The cost is $75.
Garré Winery, 7986 Tesla Road, and executive chef Abe Ahmari will host “Brunch Bites & Flight Pairing” from noon to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $55 per person.
Omega Road Winery, 2127 S. Vasco Road, will host “Secrets of a Sommelier” with Shannon Tesseyre from noon to 2 p.m. The interactive presentation will include taste testing of wines from Omega Road Winery, Big White House & John Evan Cellars, Rodrigue Molyneaux, Fenestra, Caddis, and Charles R Vineyards. The cost is $75.
For more information and tickets to all events, go to www.LVwine.org.