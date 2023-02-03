The Livermore Valley Wine Community (LVWC) welcomed its new 2023 to 2024 board of directors during its recent annual meeting.
This esteemed group of winery, vineyard and local affiliate business proprietors will oversee the direction of the organization and its support of the members in the Livermore Valley American Viticultural Area. The LVWC is dedicated to advancing, protecting and promoting the quality wines, vineyards and experiences of the Livermore Valley Wine Community.
The board of directors also named Brandi Lombardi as the new executive director of the LVWC. Lombardi has worked for LVWC for 15 years in February 2023 and has served as interim executive director since January 2022.
“The passion of the Livermore Valley Wine Community is to personally invite consumers from the Bay Area, California, and the nation to experience the award-winning, quality wines produced from this historic wine making region,” said Lombardi. “We are excited to welcome our new board members, who bring diverse expertise and insight to help us accomplish our goals and help us continue in our commitment to be a world-class wine destination.”
City of Livermore Council member Bob Carling installed the directors. Board members includePresident Gina Molinaro-Cardera, Garré Vineyard and Winery; Vice President Karl Wente, Wente Vineyards; Treasurer Kathy Liske, el Sol Winery; Secretary Darcie Kent, Darcie Kent Vineyards; Affiliate Director Rhiannon Eddy, The Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort and Spa; Affiliate Director Ian O’Leary, Spirited Packaging; Grower Director Niki Wente, Murrieta’s Well; Director Debbie Cristiano, Page Mill Winery; Director Harrison Wood, Wood Family Vineyards; Director Heather McGrail, McGrail Vineyards and Winery; Director Heidi Rasmussen, Concannon Vineyard; Director Ken Wong, HLW Vineyard; and Director Jeff Cranor, Nottingham Cellars.
The LVWC also selected Heather McGrail from McGrail Vineyards and Winery as their member of the year.
Lombardi added, “It was an easy decision to award Heather as our member of the year. She has been integral in cultivating our marketing strategies while truly going above and beyond in her dedication and creativity to help us achieve our goals. We are so thankful for her partnership and commitment to LVWC.”
For more information, visit lvwine.org.