Livermore Valley Wine Country will sponsor the 13th annual Barrel Tasting Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20, with members of the public able to sample wines still in development from more than 25 wineries.
More than a dozen varietals, including sangiovese, barbera, petite syrah, chardonnay, and cabernet sauvignon, will be available for tasting across Livermore Valley, according to the marketing organization. Some wineries will also offer the opportunity to pre-order barrel wines at a discount, a practice known as buying “futures.”
Many locations will also offer live music, food, artisan vendors, and interactive experiences, for example, McGrail Vineyards and Winery will offer an aroma bar, el Sol Winery will offer a beekeeping demonstration, and Retzlaff Winery will host more than 15 local craft makers.
Other participating wineries include Caddis Winery, Big White House, BoaVentura, Bodegas Aguirre, Caddis, Charles R Vineyards, Cuda Ridge Wines, Dante Robere Vineyards, Ehrenberg Cellars, Fenestra, Leisure Street, Longevity Wines, Murrietas Well, Occasio, Omega Road, Page Mill, Rios-Lovell, Rodrigue Molyneaux, Rosa Fierro Cellars, The Lineage Collection, The Singing Winemaker, Wente Family Estates, and Wood Family Vineyards.
Garré Vineyard & Winery will kick off the weekend at 11 a.m. on March 19 with a champagne brunch, including pastries, made-to-order omelets, eggs benedict, and chicken marsala, for $125, which includes access to the other participating wineries.
Regular Barrel Tasting Weekend tickets are $60 in advance and are good for both days. Tickets are available at lvwine.org. Same-day tickets will be $75.