Gina Molinaro-Cardera, vice president of operations of Garre Vineyard & Winery, was named president of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association’s board of directors for 2022 to 2023.
Outgoing board president Steven Mirassou, chief executive of The Lineage Wine Collection, was named 2021 Member of the Year last week at the organization’s annual meeting.
Other officers for the coming year are Karl Wente, Wente Vineyards, vice president; Kathy Liske, el Sol Winery, treasurer; Darcie Kent, Darcie Kent Vineyards, secretary. Steven Mirassou, The Lineage Wine Collection, is past president. Servicing as directors will be Debbie Cristiano, Page Mill Winery; Holger Hornisch, Wood Family Vineyards; Heather McGrail, McGrail Vineyards and Winery; Heidi Rasmussen, The Wine Group; and Chris Sorensen, Caddis Winery.
Rhiannon Eddy, The Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa, and Ian O’Leary, Spirited Packaging, will serve as associate directors, while Niki Wente, Murrieta’s Well, will be grower director.