The 27th annual Livermore Valley Wine Auction in September raised more than $275,000, including $80,000 for a new program for Livermore seventh graders sponsored by the Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC).
The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life for underserved children in the community. The organization sponsors the annual event, and said 275 people attended the fundraising auction, which was held as an outdoor garden party at the Wente Vineyards Event Center this year because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The new SPARC program, designed to help seventh graders express their social development through a 10-week literary and dramatic exploration of the characters, plot, and themes in Shakespeare’s “All’s Well That Ends Well,” was this year’s targeted ‘fund-a-need' recipient.
Other beneficiaries included CALICO, an advocacy program for abused children; the Exceptional Needs Network, which operates summer camps for children with special needs; the Quest Science Center in Livermore; and Reins in Motion, which provides equestrian therapy for children with special needs.