The 28th annual Livermore Valley Wine Auction in September will raise money for the Quest Science Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Tracy, the George Mark Children’s House, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Every year, the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation, which hosts the auction with the Wente Foundation for Arts Education, invites Tri-Valley and East Bay nonprofits, especially those with a focus on children, to apply to be beneficiaries of the annual fundraiser. The foundation announced its 2022 beneficiaries last week.
Last year, the foundation said it raised nearly $200,000 for its five beneficiaries.
The Quest Science Center is a Livermore-based nonprofit that offers mobile exhibits, after-school programs, and summer enrichment camps for children, and has plans to develop a hands-on educational facility in Stockmen’s Park. It was also a wine-auction beneficiary in 2021. The Boys & Girls Club of Tracy was chosen for its Early Literacy Program, while the George Mark Children House in San Leandro provides care for children with serious, incurable illnesses. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide group, with a chapter in Livermore, that builds and provides bunk beds to children and families in need.
The 2022 wine auction will be held Saturday, Sept. 17.