Livermore Valley wineries will mark the annual Taste Our Terroir celebration of food and wine with more than a dozen events between Thursday, July 14, and Sunday, July 17, including dinner in an olive orchid, an electric bike tour, and a wine and food pairing competition.
Eleven Livermore Valley wineries will partner with chefs from local restaurants for the event’s signature Food and Wine Pairing Competition from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Garre Vineyard and Winery, 7986 Tesla Road, Livermore. The public will have an opportunity to sample the pairings and weigh in on the competition by voting in the People's Choice category. There will also be a silent auction.
Friday starts off with a trek from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. through the Murrieta’s Well vineyard, 3005 Mines Road, Livermore, with its panoramic views of the Livermore Valley, to learn about “small lot” approach to wine growing. Tickets for “The Hills are Alive” are $70. From noon to 2 p.m., cheese monger Brandon Wood from The Cheese Parlor in Livermore will be at Fenestra Winery, 83 Vallecitos Road, Livermore, to talk about cheese-making and the aging process, and to guide guests in pairings of artisanal cheeses and local wines from Fenestra, Garre Vineyard, and Del Valle Winery. Tickets to the “Wine and Cheese Pairing” are $55.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., sixth-generation winemaker Steven Kent Mirassou and his Lineage Wine Collection team will discuss all things Cabernet Franc at The Cellar at The Lineage Wine Collection, 5443 Tesla Road, Livermore. Tickets to the “Cabernet Franc Retrospective” are $65.
The evening will wrap up with the Livermore Valley Vintners Collective Winemakers Dinner, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., in an olive orchard at the Purple Orchard Inn, 4549 Cross Road, Livermore. Hosted by Fenestra Winery, John Evan Cellars, Las Positas Vineyards, Page Mill Winery, and the Wood Family Vineyards, the four-course, farm-to-table dinner will be catered by On the Vine Catering. The meal will be paired with 2019 vintage wines from the Livermore Valley Vintners Collective, which created guidelines for a red blend designed to highlight the Livermore Valley growing region. Tickets are $175.
Saturday will begin with yoga at Fenestra Winery, led by certified instructor Lisa Stanford. Also on tap Saturday is the Pedego Wine Trail, an electric bike tour to four wineries, including Page Mill Winery, Charles R Vineyards, Big White House, and Wood Family Vineyards. The tour will leave at 9:30 a.m. from the Pedego store at 1911 Second Street, Livermore, and return by 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $220 and include snacks, lunch, and wine tastings.
While the electric bike tour is underway, four women winemakers from the Livermore Valley will be hosting “Stop and Smell the Roses” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rosa Fiero Cellars, 2245 S. Vasco Road, Livermore. Rosa Fierro, Alexandra Henkelman from Omega Road Winery, Beth Refsnider from The Lineage Collection, and Samantha Bunegin from Las Positas Vineyards will discuss Rose wines and offer tastings, along with light bites provided by Charming Fig Catering. Tickets are $55.
Two events scheduled for Saturday, “Taste the Best Cabernet Vintage in Decades” and “Secrets of a Sommelier,” sold out early.
Sunday offers another chance for yoga with instructor Lisa Stanford, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the lawn at Concannon Vineyard, 4590 Tesla Road, Livermore, followed by a Rose wine tasting. Tickets for “Yoga and Rose” are $35.
Sunday afternoon offers a “Sensory Extravaganza” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Nottingham Cellars, 2245 S Vasco Road, Livermore, with wine steward Jeremy Troupe-Masi. The event will feature a 16-foot sensory bar that allows ticketholders to smell, touch, and taste their way through more than 40 flavors and aromas, including wine and cheese pairings selected by Brandon Wood of The Cheese Parlor. Tickets are $75.
Taste Our Terroir’s closing event, “Sweet Endings, Port and Chocolate Tasting” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cedar Mountain Winery and Port Works on Reuss Road in Livermore was sold out.
For tickets, a list of participating restaurants and wineries, or for more information, visit lvwine.org.