Movie goers packed the Vine Cinema in Livermore recently to check out a new film about a young Afghan woman struggling to adjust to life in the United States and to find her place in it.
The film called “Fremont” centers around Donya, a young, beautiful and brooding Afghan refugee who lives in Fremont and works at a San Francisco fortune cookie factory. Donya grapples with complicated feelings about her traumatic past as a translator for the U.S. government in Afghanistan, while trying to make a new home in a new country.
She lives alone in a building with other Afghan people, has trouble sleeping and often eats by herself at a nearby restaurant watching soap operas with an elderly server there. The City of Fremont was chosen as the location for filming because it has the largest Afghan population in the United States.
Seeking connection, Donya decides to send a message out to the world through a fortune inside a cookie. and then waits to see what happens next.
Many of the film’s memorable scenes, all shot in black and-white, feature Fremont businesses, including Dino’s Family Restaurant, a classic diner now made famous as the location of the magnetic scene between Donya and the character Daniel, a quiet auto mechanic, played by Jeremy Allen White from the hit FX series, “The Bear.”
Dino’s real life manager Deandra Baber said filming the movie in the diner was no small feat. “Oh yeah, they moved everything, all the booths over.” Her co-worker Jackie Dhanda helped out the film crew with one scene and had her name listed in the movie credits.
“It was an interesting experience to watch the film and go ‘oh, I know where that is,’,’ even if it was a little unnerving at times to see how editing impacts reality,” Baber said.
Director and co-writer Babek Jalali chose to convey the story in black-and-white in support of the film’s artistic aim to look beyond imagined differences between humans and exaggerated otherness. The absence of color allowed the viewer to instead focus on universal similarities between groups and communities.
Actress Anaita Wali Zada, who plays Donya and lives in the Los Altos hills, spoke to the movie audience after the film and took questions.
She told the audience that her life in the U.S. has taken a turn because of the story she told about Fremont and its Afghan community.
She now plans to help be a voice for Afghan women who have come to the U.S seeking a life of freedom as well as for those whose freedoms are still being denied in Afghanistan.
Donya may have gotten out, but Zada reminds the audience, “This is one story, about what is going on here.” The traumatic past that follows Donya in the film is the heartbreaking present for millions of Afghan women whose rights have disappeared.
“People are still suffering. The story is far from over.”