Livermore's water agencies are now accepting submissions for the 2022 Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest.
The contest is sponsored by Livermore Municipal Water, Zone 7 Water Agency, and California Water Service (Cal Water), and is open to all students in kindergarten through the 12th grade who are enrolled in a Livermore school or are Livermore residents. The theme this year is “Water’s Journey.”
Contest finalists will have their artwork displayed in downtown Livermore this spring, and the grand prize winner will receive an iPad. Entries will be accepted through March 14.
For contest rules and more information, visit